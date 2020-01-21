2 militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir

Srinagar:Two militants were killed and two security men injured in an ongoing encounter in the Tral area of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to reports, police had a specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village of Tral. The area was cordoned off and search operation launched. A contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the fire fight.

This was the second major encounter in Kashmir in the past two days.

On Monday, three militants were killed in Shopian, including top Hizbul Mujhahideen commander Wasim, Adil Bashir and Jehangir.

Wasim was involved in the killing of eight people, including four security men in the valley.

Last year, Adil had decamped with eight Ak 47 rifles from the official residence of the then MLA Aijaz Mir from People's Democratic Party.