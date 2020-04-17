2 militants killed, Kishtwar gunfight ends

Jammu: Two militants were killed on Friday in a gunfight with the security forces in J&K's Kishtwar district.

Police said both slain militants were locals. They had attacked a police party in Dachan area with axes and decamped with two service rifles on Wednesday. One policeman had died in that attack and another was injured.

"Within 72 hours both the militants have been eliminated and the stolen weapons recovered from their possession," the police said.

J&K police with the assistance of the army had launched a manhunt in the hilly Dachan area of Kishtwar district since Wednesday to trace the assailants of the police party that was attacked on Wednesday.