2 Naxalites collectively carrying Rs 43 lakh reward killed in encounter with MP police

Two hardcore Naxalites, including a woman, collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 43 lakh and facing a string of criminal cases, have been killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The gun-fight involving a group of Naxalites and policemen started between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday in the Kerjhari forest area and continued for several hours, the official said.

After the guns fell silent, police launched a search in the area and recovered the bodies of two Naxalites, identified as Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh, the official said.

Sajanti (38), a woman Naxalite, was carrying a reward of Rs 29 lakh -- Rs 16 lakh announced by the Maharashtra police, Rs 8 lakh by Chhattisgarh and Rs 5 lakh by the Madhya Pradesh police, he said.

Cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and arson were registered against the duo in Madhya Pradesh. Details of criminal cases filed against the slain Naxalites in other states are being gathered, an official release said.

Raghu (52) carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh -- Rs 6 lakh by the Maharashtra police, Rs 5 lakh by Chhattisgarh and Rs 3 lakh by Madhya Pradesh cops, the release said.

Some Naxalites may have been injured in the exchange of fire and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Hawk Force personnel were still carrying out a search operation in the area, it added.

An AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore rifle and some daily need items were recovered from the encounter spot, the official said.

Praising security forces for their valour, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the cops involved in the anti-Naxalite operation and termed their success as a ''big achievement'' and assured they will be suitably rewarded.

Yadav asserted his government will never allow the Naxal movement to flourish in the state.