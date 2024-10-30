  • Menu
2 sharpshooters of Bambiha gang held after shootout

Two sharp-shooters of the Kaushal Chaudhary-Bambiha gang, wanted for opening fire at the house of a local businessman, were arrested after a shootout, police on Tuesday said.

New Delhi: Two sharp-shooters of the Kaushal Chaudhary-Bambiha gang, wanted for opening fire at the house of a local businessman, were arrested after a shootout, police on Tuesday said.

The accused had allegedly fired at a businessman's Rani Bagh house in north Delhi, they said. Bilal Ansari, 22, and Shuheb, 21, both natives of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed early Tuesday during a stakeout, police said. "On the intervening night of October 28 and 29, a team received secret information that shooters would come to the Kakrola area to meet their associates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pranav Tayal said. A stakeout was made near the Kakrola drainage road towards Najafgarh and at around 2.15 am, the police team spotted two persons coming on a motorcycle. The team signalled them to stop the bike.

The rider tried to take a U-turn but fell. "When the team surrounded them, they whipped out their pistols and one of them shot at the raiding party. The team fired in self-defence, and one of them sustained bullet injury in his right leg.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital," Tayal said. Ansar and Shuheb had on October 26, around 8.20 pm, allegedly fired several rounds at the house of a businessman and left behind a paper slip bearing the name of the Kaushal Chaudhary, Pawan Shokeen, and Bambhia Gang. One semi-automatic pistol, one single-shot firearm, and six live cartridges were seized from their possession after the arrest, the DCP said.

