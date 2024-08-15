2-term SAD MLA Sukhi joins AAP

Chandigarh: In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Wednesday. Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party-fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.

The AAP will get a boost with Sukhi’s joining, the chief minister said. AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present on the occasion. A doctor by profession, Sukhi first became an MLA from the Banga seat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district in the 2017

Assembly election on an SAD ticket. He was re-elected in 2022. He had unsuccessfully fought the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll in 2023.

Sukhi parting with the SAD came at a time when the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led outfit is facing the worst rebellion in its history, with a section of leaders revolting against the party chief, demanding that he step down following the SAD’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

The SAD has three MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly -- Sukhi, Manpreet Singh Ayali from Dakha and Ganieve Kaur Majithia from Majithia.

With Sukhi switching sides, there is now a possibility of a bypoll in Banga. After joining the AAP, Sukhi said he feels proud that he is going to be a soldier of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Citing reasons for joining the AAP, Sukhi lauded Mann for announcing that a medical college would be set up in Nawanshahr. He said he had once taken up the issue of a corrupt revenue official in Banga with the chief minister in the Assembly and the official was removed forthwith.

“I feel that I can work with such a chief minister and party,” he said.

Asked if he will resign as an MLA, Sukhi said he will seek legal opinion in this regard. To another question, he said the SAD had given him all the respect and pointed out that he was twice elected as an MLA of the party. “I have no problem with Sukhbir Singh Badal,” he further said. To a question, Mann said the AAP is not “targeting” anyone to join the party. “Every party has good people and all of them are not like Sukhbir Badal,” he said.