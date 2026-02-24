Factory owner stabbed to death in Narela; 3 held

New Delhi: A 28-year-old factory owner was stabbed to death by a group of men following a work-related dispute in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, an official said on Monday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on February 20 when Ravi, co-owner of a unit named Chaudhary Enterprises, was leaving his factory on a motorcycle.

Police said both were intercepted by a group of assailants who attacked Ravi with knives, inflicting multiple stab wounds on his neck, shoulder and back. He was rushed to a hospital in Narela, where doctors declared him dead.

"Following a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased an FIR was registered and a team was formed. During investigation, police found that a day before the murder, Ravi had an altercation with a labourer, identified as Rahid alias Rahil, over work-related instructions," the officer said. During the argument, Ravi had slapped Rahid, which is believed to have triggered the conspiracy, police said.

Nursing a grudge over the incident, Rahid allegedly conspired with his associates to eliminate the factory owner. "The team identified and tracked the suspects. On February 22, police apprehended three people -- Ritik (18), Abhay (19), and a 17-year-old juvenile," the officer said. Two knives allegedly used in the murder were recovered from the possession of the accused, along with two motorcycles. Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused involved in the conspiracy.