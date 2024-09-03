Live
- A Tale of Vanishing Lakes-vi: Jalpally Lake shrinks as land sharks devour it
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
- NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter
- Will attack you inside mosques: BJP’s Nitesh
- Governor’s post should be abolished says Singhvi
2 women die in landslide on Vaishno Devi track
Katra/Jammu: Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.
Movement of pilgrims on the Himkoti track was halted following the landslide but the pilgrimage to the shrine atop Trikuta hills continued through the traditional Sanjhichatt route, they said. Describing the incident as "unfortunate", Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.
