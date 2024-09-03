2 women die in landslide on Vaishno Devi track

Katra/Jammu: Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

Movement of pilgrims on the Himkoti track was halted following the landslide but the pilgrimage to the shrine atop Trikuta hills continued through the traditional Sanjhichatt route, they said. Describing the incident as "unfortunate", Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.