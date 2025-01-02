20 fishermen released by Lanka return

Chennai: The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from jails in Sri Lanka, reached Chennai by flight, said officials here on Wednesday.

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy a year ago. They are residents of the Tamil Nadu districts of Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Tuticorin, and were in Sri Lankan judicial custody.

After negotiations between the Indian and Sri Lankan govern-ments, the latter released the 20 fishermen. They were handed over to Indian embassy officials, who provided them with temporary citizenship certificates.