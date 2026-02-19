$200bn infra push for AI devices in edu institutions

New Delhi: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that educational institutions across the country will be equipped with AI technology-based devices to help students create solutions and gain hands-on familiarity with emerging technologies.

Speaking to YourStory Founder Shradha Sharma on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw elaborated on the opportunities, investments, and innovation momentum expected from the global gathering.

The AI Impact Summit, regarded as one of the world’s major forums on artificial intelligence, is hosting extensive deliberations on ethical AI, regulatory frameworks, and the role of advanced technologies in reshaping industries and public services.

The five-day summit has drawn participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 heads of state or government and nearly 45 ministers, making it one of the largest gatherings focused on AI governance and cooperation.

Reflecting on India’s progress in the sector, Vaishnaw said: “The country is moving very rapidly on the entire AI and five layers of this tag."

"We have seen huge interest from investors, VCs and young people who are so energetic and positive about using this new technology.”

He noted that several large-scale solutions have emerged during the summit. “I’m so happy that India will be bringing that next healthcare model, next agricultural productivity model, which will certainly be our contribution to the world,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of investment commitments, the Minister said the summit has catalysed investments of close to $200 billion in the infrastructure layer.

In addition, around $17 billion has been committed in the deep-tech and application layers, where, he said, venture capital firms are showing keen interest.