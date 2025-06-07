2020 riots larger conspiracy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday decided to start hearing arguments on charge from July 2 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to February 2020 riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar on June 2 noted that the prosecution and counsel for five accused persons

had completed their arguments on charge. The court then

sought the “schedule regarding the time frame” and the manner of addressing the arguments, “particularly time or hours” from the special public prosecutors and accused’s advocates.

On Friday, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said the prosecution would take around four to five hours daily for at least five days to conclude its arguments. Prasad said he would supply a compilation for the court’s convenience. The court agreed to the submissions of the prosecution and the counsel for the accused persons that the arguments on charge should continue post summer vacations.

It was pointed out to the court that the proceedings in the present matter would take considerable time as the chargesheet runs into over

17,000 pages. Advocates for some other accused also made their submissions. “This court considers it fit that a considerable time has already been lapsed and therefore, arguments on the point of charge have to be expedited,” the judge said on June 2.