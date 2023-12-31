2023: MP saw lot of drama & action, tragedies and a change too

Bhopal: perhaps was one of the most watchful years in Madhya Pradesh as it witnessed a nail-biting bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress, and the speedy political winds finally slowed down as the end neared.

Due to the election year, Madhya Pradesh -- also called the centre of Hindi heartland -- saw a race for making promises ranging from cash to the basic needs of life, for instance slippers, sarees, umbrellas, -- by various political parties. This also showed the clear picture of the state where 72.40 per cent of more than eight crore population lives in rural areas, and are struggling for their basic needs.

Outgoing year has also been full of high-voltage political actions; aggression on streets from youths pressing for their demands and to awaken the government over the scams, and also some mysterious and tragic incidents. The year also saw some developments, for instance -- construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and more importantly two major cities -- Bhopal and Indore -- getting ready for faster and safer mode of transport, metro rail.

The year will leave behind some painful memories of tragic incidents, which occurred due to the negligence of the governance system. The state witnessed the year's biggest tragedy on March 31 when 36 people died after falling into a well at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore.

Last week, at least 13 people died after a passenger bus turned into a fireball following a head-on collision with a truck in Guna. The incident saw prompt action from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as he made some bureaucratic reshuffle with hope of corrective measures from the state’s transport department in future.

It also saw the very presence of a multi-layer nexus in the governance that destroyed the future of youths through their involvement in the state’s recruitment board. The alleged irregularities in the Employees Selection Board (ESB), formerly known as Vyapam (mysterious and multi-layer scam broke out in 2013), once again riddled with system fraud when Patwari, police constable, nursing colleges exams and many more made headlines.

A large number of job aspirants finding their future at stake took to the streets to raise their voice, however, well controlled government machinery of a bunch of IAS and IPS officers guided by the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, managed to suppress them. Instead, the opposition was accused of misleading and defaming the state’s image. .

Similarly, irregularities also reported in the BJP’s auspicious project -- Mahakal Lok, and it came to the fore after six out of the seven idols of ‘Saptarishis’ installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor at the temple collapsed due to the gusty winds in May 2023. And again, the ruling BJP and its selected bureaucrats maintained that no irregularities had occurred in it. However, the state's Lokayukta department took suo-moto action and started investigation into the alleged scam.

The opposition Congress-led by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath tried to convert the public aggression in its favour and get support in the Assembly election. It, however, failed to do so as the well organised BJP’s central leadership took the command of the state party and registered a resounding victory by winning 163 out of total 230 seats. The Congress, which had won 114 seats in 2018, was reduced to 66.

Importantly, things like public grievances, scams, financial irregularities, rising crime against women and minor girls, poverty, high rate unemployment and many more remained in its place, the only change was in the political leadership of the state.

Post-Assembly poll ended the one man show of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose regime for over 16 years undoubtedly has a lot to explain, and with some relevant questions too.

The Congress has also introduced young leader Jitu Patwari replacing veteran Kamal Nath.

The leap year -- 2024 -- will be a ray of hope under the new leadership in Madhya Pradesh. That's what the people believe they have voted for.