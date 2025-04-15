21-day ‘Danda Nata’ comes to an end in Ganjam

Berhampur: The rhythm of drums, cymbals and conch shells that reverberated in the air for last 21 days for ‘Danda Nata’ in Ganjam district ended on Monday on ‘Maha Bishuba Sankranti’ with a crescendo of religious fervour.

People in large numbers gathered at Danda Kali temples in parts of Ganjam district for the final rituals. In Berhampur, ‘Meru Jatra’ was celebrated at Danda Kali temples. A large crowd gathered in the areas to have a glimpse of the final offering of the ‘Pata Bhoktas’, who lead the ‘Danda Nata’ troupes.

After ritualistic baths, the ‘Pata Bhoktas’ were led to the Danda Kali temples by other ‘Danduas’.

The ‘Pata Bhoktas’ were blind-folded, their bodies smeared with a special paste comprising turmeric and other herbs. Blind-folded, they were hung above a pit of fire upside down. They were moved till three drops of blood fell from nostrils into the fire amidst cheers of devotees. The public gets hypnotised and Ganjam waits for another year.

Ganjam came alive during these days with ‘Danduas’ dancing barefoot on the streets undeterred by the scorching heat, though there were spells of rain and hail and a drop in temperature twice during these days.

The festival, which marks the worship of Shiva and Shakti, is a form of worshipping Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati. The participants of Danda are called Danduas (also known as Bhoktas) and they pray to Kali and Shiva during this period. This festival of penance starts from Ram Navami and begins 13, 18 or 21 days before ‘Bishuba Sankranti’ and culminates on ’Maha Bishuba Sankranti.’

The Danduas generally stay near a temple or some sacred place away from their near and dear ones to concentrate on worshipping.

They move out in the morning amidst beating of drums and blowing of conch and trumpet. When they move in rows with red and yellow flags, locals seek their blessings. ‘Danduas’ perform on the streets and in front of one house each day when they are asked to do so by a particular house owner.

The ‘Danduas’ eat once a day and they do not even take water till ‘Pani Danda’ in the evening. Although the dance is ritualistic, there is no caste bar for participants. The dance is performed in three phases including ‘Dhuli Danda’, ‘Pani Danda’ and ‘Agni Danda’. ‘Dhuli Danda’ takes place in the afternoon when the ‘Danduas’ roll bare-bodied on the hot soil under the scorching sun. During sunset, they assemble at a nearby pond to perform rituals of ‘Pani Danda’. With nightfall, ‘Agni Danda’ comes with its awe-inspiring rituals, enthralling the onlookers.

There is a strict dress code with only white, yellow or saffron cloth being used. The deities are carried in a small red box and are fanned by peacock plumes.

Not much is known about Danda Nata’s origin. According to historians, it started 400 years back. There are 120 distinct groups of Danduas in Ganjam district. Danduas leave the comfort of their homes to take up the penance in a festive mood in honour of mother goddess ‘Danda Kali’.