2.1 kg gold seized from Dubai-Goa passenger: DRI
A 45-year-old passenger from Bhatkal in Karnataka, who had arrived in Goa on Saturday from Dubai by air has been detained and 2.1 kg gold
Panaji: A 45-year-old passenger from Bhatkal in Karnataka, who had arrived in Goa on Saturday from Dubai by air has been detained and 2.1 kg gold has been seized, an official statement issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.
A 45-year-old passenger from Bhatkal in #Karnataka, who had arrived in #Goa on Saturday from #Dubai by air has been detained and 2.1 kg gold has been seized, an official statement issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 13, 2021
Photo: IANS (Representational image) pic.twitter.com/0iB2QgZluk
"The accused Akbar Abubakar has been detained. 18 gold biscuits weighing 2.1 kg worth Rs. 97 lakh has been seized from him," the statement said.
"He had travelled to Goa's Dabolim international airport from Dubai by air," the statement added.