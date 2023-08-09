21 poachers arrested, 165 firearms seized in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Baripada: In a crackdown on illegal activities at Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha Police arrested 21 poachers and seized 165 firearms. The drive was undertaken to make Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district free from poaching. This was stated by Odisha Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal during a review meeting with the senior police and Forest department officials, including personnel of Similipal Tiger Reserve, on Wednesday.



During the special drive, a total of 165 illegal firearms including 158 SBML, 3 pistols, 2 small handguns, 2 long barrel air guns and Rs 2.95 lakh cash were seized, the DGP said.

“Odisha government is determined to make Simlipal one of the best ecosystems and one of the safest places for tigers in the world. It will be ensured that forest and police personnel will work in co-ordination and as a team,” he said.