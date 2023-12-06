2,430 criminal cases registered against juveniles in Delhi in 2022: NCRB report

New Delhi: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year 2022 has shown a significant surge in juvenile's involvement in criminal activities in Delhi with a staggering 2,430 criminal cases, marking a stark contrast to the statistics of 19 other major metropolitan cities across India.

Among the reported cases, 92 were classified as murders, while 154 were attempts to commit murder.

The gravity of the situation is further emphasised by 86 cases of rape, 68 cases of outraging the modesty of women, 22 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 286 cases related to causing harm, 862 cases of theft, 235 cases of robberies, and 24 cases of rash driving involving juveniles in the national capital.

Delhi takes the lead in this alarming trend, with Chennai trailing behind at 521 juvenile-involved criminal cases in 2022. Ahmedabad recorded 433 cases, Mumbai 363, Hyderabad 300, Pune 278, Indore 211, Nagpur 210, Jaipur 205, and Surat 137, as per the NCRB data.

Kolkata, however, stands in stark contrast with only nine reported juvenile-involved criminal cases in 2022.

These figures point towards a disturbing trend, raising concerns about the role of various factors contributing to juvenile delinquency in different regions across the country.

Comparing the data to previous years, the NCRB noted a decrease in juvenile crime from 2,643 cases in 2021 to 2,430 cases in 2022 in Delhi.

Recently, the national capital was shaken after a 17-year-old was stabbed over 70 times by a 16-year-old juvenile during a street robbery of Rs 350.

The accused minor shared videos on his social media account, displaying knives, firearms, and footage of himself within court premises portraying a criminal image, possibly fostering a misguided sense of pride.

"Bhai hai apna jail mein 302 mein andar (He's our brother, locked up on a murder charge in Section 302)," read a caption beneath a video posted by the accused juvenile on his Instagram account, in which a woman was speaking to media persons about her brother's murder.

The entire killing incident was recorded on CCTV camera. In the CCTV footage, the accused minor could be seen dragging the body into a narrow lane and repeatedly stabbing the victim in the neck to ensure his death. He also kicks the lifeless body on the head multiple times.

The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the body and engaging in a macabre dance.

The incident took place at Janta Mazdoor Colony in North-East Delhi's Welcome area.