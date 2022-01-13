2.5 kg RDX, one detonator seized in Punjab

Chandigarh: Close on the heels of terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) busted, Punjab Police on Thursday said it have recovered 2.5 kg RDX, one detonator, codex wire, five explosive fuses along with wires, 12 cartridges of AK 47 Assault Rifle.

Director General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra said the recovery was made on the interrogation of Amandeep Kumar, the prime accused in the two recent incidents of grenade attacks in Pathankot.

Amandeep was among the six operatives of ISYF arrested on Monday. He confessed to have carried out two grenade attacks in Pathankot, including at an Army camp in Pathankot.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said following revelations of Amandeep teams were sent to Gurdaspur district and recovered the explosive material, which according to Amandeep was to be used in assembling of IEDs. She said the consignment was provided by self-proclaimed chief of ISYF (Rode) Lakhbir Singh Rode, presently residing in Pakistan, to Amandeep through his associate and handler of this terror module, Sukhpreet Singh. Between June and July in 2021, Rode figured prominently in operationalising a series of terror modules through his network in Punjab and other countries.

A large number of militant hardware that includes RDX, tiffin IEDs, associated explosive material for assembling IEDs, hand grenades, fire arms and also narcotics have been pushed by him across the international border mainly via drones and using his network of cross-border smugglers, an official statement said.