250 houses in Mainpuri served demolition notice

250 houses in Mainpuri served demolition notice
250 houses in Mainpuri served demolition notice

Nearly 250 houses built in the submergence area of Mainpuri district have been served demolition notices on behalf of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as part of an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

Mainpuri (UP): Nearly 250 houses built in the submergence area of Mainpuri district have been served demolition notices on behalf of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as part of an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

Since construction work is ongoing in the area, officials pasted notices on the houses demanding an explanation for the illegal construction.

SDM (Sadar) Navodita Sharma said: "Construction in the submergence area is strictly prohibited as the water can cause a lot of destruction. However, it was observed that people are building illegal houses there."

The residents are in panic and claimed that they have purchased the land. They said that they would be rendered homeless if their houses are demolished.

