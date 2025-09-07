26 Held For Vandalising National Emblem At Hazratbal Shrine In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained 26 people for vandalising the national emblem displayed on a renovation plaque at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

Authorities launched the crackdown after reviewing CCTV footage, which clearly showed the involvement of the accused in defacing the emblem. The incident has triggered strong reactions from local leaders and worshippers, who expressed anger over the disrespect shown to the national symbol.

Police confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation into the matter.