Live
- India, Bhutan partnership getting stronger
- Jairam Ramesh recalls Bharat Jodo Yatra, says transformative milestone in Indian politics
- Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling are dating, spotted exhibiting PDA
- GST rate cuts big relief for FMCG, apparel, footwear, restaurants: Report
- Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary
- Nagarjunasagar Reservoir Reaches Full Capacity
- 26 Held For Vandalising National Emblem At Hazratbal Shrine In J&K
- Mumbai’s Nair Hospital Hit By Bomb Threat Amid Spate Of Hoax Calls
- Bryan Cranston lands 7th Emmy Award for his work in ‘Breaking Bad’
- One dead as high-tension wire falls on Ganpati procession trolley in Mumbai
26 Held For Vandalising National Emblem At Hazratbal Shrine In J&K
Highlights
Jammu and Kashmir Police detained 26 individuals after CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in defacing the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine, sparking outrage among locals and leaders.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained 26 people for vandalising the national emblem displayed on a renovation plaque at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
Authorities launched the crackdown after reviewing CCTV footage, which clearly showed the involvement of the accused in defacing the emblem. The incident has triggered strong reactions from local leaders and worshippers, who expressed anger over the disrespect shown to the national symbol.
Police confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation into the matter.
Next Story