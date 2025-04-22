26 Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Amit Shah Races to Srinagar for Security Review

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years, 26 tourists lost their lives and several others were injured after militants opened fire in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, a scenic destination in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred earlier today in the upper meadows, an area accessible only on foot or by ponies.

Witnesses described a horrifying scene as gunmen emerged from the forest and began firing indiscriminately at tourists. Rescue operations are ongoing, with military helicopters deployed to airlift the injured from the remote location.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah departed urgently for Srinagar to lead a high-level security review. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed him to visit the region and personally oversee the response. Shah had earlier convened a meeting in Delhi with key officials including Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, and senior Army personnel via video conference.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed that a full-scale anti-terror operation is underway to track down and neutralize the perpetrators. "The terrorists responsible for this cowardly attack will face the full force of our security apparatus. They will pay a heavy price for this heinous crime," he stated.

Pahalgam, renowned for its lush forests, alpine lakes, and tranquil meadows, is a magnet for tourists, especially during the summer. The attack has sent shockwaves across the country.

Among the victims was a real estate developer from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, reportedly gunned down in front of his wife and child. In response, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened an emergency meeting with top state officials to assess the situation and support the family.

Prime Minister Modi issued a strong condemnation of the attack, saying, “Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only grow stronger. We stand with the victims and their families in this time of grief.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also reacted sharply, calling the attack "an abomination." In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said, “I’m shocked beyond belief. The perpetrators of this attack are animals — inhuman and deserving of nothing but contempt. My deepest sympathies are with the families of the deceased.”

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the region remains on high alert. More updates are expected as the anti-terror operation progresses.