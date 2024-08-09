2,600 IIT Delhi graduating students to get degrees

New Delhi : Over 2,600 graduating students will receive their degrees at the 55th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on August 10, Director Rangan Banerjee said on Thursday.

Twenty five per cent of the students are women, he said. More than 475 PhD graduates will be awarded their degrees at the convocation, marking a 35 per cent increase from the previous year. Of the total graduating PhD students, 42 per cent are women.

Jubilant Bhartia Group Founder and Co-Chairman S Bhartia, an alumnus of the 1979 batch, will be the chief guest at the convocation. “In addition to the students graduating from BTech and Dual degree programs, students graduating from the PhD, MBA, MS (Research), M.Des., M.Tech, Master of Public Policy, M.Tech. under Advance Standing, PG DIIT (Naval Construction), Joint PG Diploma in VLFM, DIIT (PG), and MSc programs will also receive their degrees and diplomas at the convocation,” Banerjee said.

“This year also marks our first graduates in two UG programmes--BTech in Materials Engineering and BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics and four PG programmes--M.Tech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science, M.Tech in Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering, MS (R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention, and MSR in Automotive Research and Tribology,” he added.

A total of 28 international students will receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony. Out of 28, four each are from Sudan and Ethiopia, three each from Tanzania and Uganda, two each from Bangladesh and Burkina Faso, and one each from a number of other countries, including the United States and Venezuela. The institute will honour ten of its esteemed alumni with the prestigious Alumni Awards 2024.