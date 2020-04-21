27 staff of Tamil TV channel test positive

Chennai: Twenty-seven employees of a Tamil television channel have been asked to get admitted to hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior channel official.

"Twenty-seven employees, both editorial and non-editorial staff, tested positive for Covid-19," a senior official of the channel told IANS.

After a journalist from the channel tested Covid-19 positive recently, coronavirus tests were conducted on 96 employees. Test results for several journalists are awaited.

Officials are counselling the family members of the those who have been asked to get admitted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hinted that journalists currently on the ground covering the novel Coronavirus outbreak in New Delhi will be tested for the infection.This comes a day after 53 media people in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister's decision to conduct testing for journalists came after a Twitter user, a scribe, said the ones who tested positive for the deadly virus were all asymptomatic."It could only be known as mass tests of all journalists were done in Mumbai. I would like to request Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to arrange such mass test for Journalists in Delhi as well," he wrote on Twitter. Responding to the tweet, Kejriwal said: "Sure. We will do that." Journalists have been at the forefront of this battle, bringing stories from the ground on healthcare, migrant crisis and government policies.