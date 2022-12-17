28 lakh Har BPL families to get digital yellow ration cards

Chandigarh: This New Year, 'Manohar Sarkar' will gift yet another 'Manohar' gift for Antyodaya as more than 28.93 lakh BPL families in Haryana will get yellow ration cards digitally, thus reiterating the government's commitment to maximum governance-minimum government.

While this digital reform brought by Chief Minister has not only put an end to the Opposition's blame-game politics but has also saved the BPL families from the tiring exercise of getting their ration cards made. With this, as per directions of the Chief Minister a fresh survey of BPL families has also been conducted while cancelling surveys conducted by previous governments, so as to ensure that the actual beneficiaries get the benefits.

In the last eight years, the upliftment of last-mile citizen has remained the 'mool mantra' of the Chief Minister.

Whether it is about giving jobs on a merit basis or ensuring the reach of benefits of welfare schemes to the actual beneficiary, the welfare of Antyodaya has remained the utmost priority of Sh. Manohar Lal. Recently, in the recruitment of PGT / TGT being done through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, it has been decided to give 50 marks to the applicants of Antyodaya families having annual income less than Rs. 1 lakh and 40 marks to those having annual income of 1.80 lakh and above. After this, a provision has been made to give 30, 20 and 10 marks according to the annual income.

Under the "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana" launched by the Central Government in the year 2016, financial assistance of Rs.1600 was given by the government to provide gas connections to the women of poor families. The number of such beneficiaries is 7,30,960.

Apart from this, 1,88,304 gas connections were issued from the state fund. In this way, 9,19,264 gas connections have been given to poor families in the state. With the efforts of the Chief Minister, in the year 2017, Haryana became the first "kerosene-free" state in the country.