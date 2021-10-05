286 Dengue Cases Have been Reported In Madurai

Between January and October, the District Health Department reported 286 dengue cases in the district. Six cases were reported in August, thirteen in September, and none so far this month, according to further sources.



A senior official stated that the biggest number of instances were documented this year in January, February, and March, and were attributed to spillover from last year's monsoon. Since August, when the second wave of Covid-19 began to fade, the number of dengue patients in the district has gradually increased.

Madurai and neighbouring areas, including 230 children, were treated for dengue fever. At the moment, one child is being treated for dengue fever at GRH, according to a hospital Official. According to authorities, up to 1,050 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) are working to restrict mosquito breeding. This year, 527 persons fromand neighbouring areas, including 230 children, were treated for dengue fever. At the moment, one child is being treated for dengue fever at GRH, according to a hospital Official.

As per the senior officials there is no need to be alarmed as there is only minor increase in the cases.

As many as 1,050 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) are engaged in the prevention of mosquito breeding, sources said. Meanwhile, 527 people, including 230 children from Madurai and neighbouring districts were treated for dengue this year. Presently, one child is receiving treatment for dengue at GRH, mentioned a hospital official.