29 Naxals killed in C'garh encounter

Raipur/Hyderabad: At least twenty-nine Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, the Border Security Force said.

"A large number of Naxalites have been neutralised...I would like to congratulate the jawans of the security forces...We are all working under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai. Union HM Amit Shah is giving us guidance...All that is necessary will be done. There will be no laxity...In times to come, all efforts will be made to ensure a Naxal-free Bastar...Government is ready for dialogue. A solution should come out through dialogue and discussions and there should be peace in Bastar..." Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said.

The killed Naxals include top leader Shankar Rao who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Meanwhile, three policemen who were injured in the encounter are out of danger.

The injured jawans are being airlifted to higher center for better treatment.



The security personnel recovered a huge cache of AK 47 rifle, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/.303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunitions from the spot.

The central police force later in a statement said, that based on specific information, the BSF, in collaboration with the District Reserve Guard (DRG), launched a combined operation in the Binagunda region within the jurisdiction of the Chotebetiya police station in Kanker.

Adding more details, the security forces officer said that an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces began at around 2 pm (IST) near Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of Chhottebetiya Police station area.

In the course of the operation, the BSF team came under intense gunfire from the insurgents. The BSF responded by returning fire, leading to a fierce gun battle.

During the encounter, three security personnel were wounded, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said. “Encounter is going on in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits,” the police said.