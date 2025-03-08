2,966 Agniveers pass out from INS Chilka

Berhampur: A total of 2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women Agniveers, of the Indian Navy passed out from the portals of INS Chilka from the fifth batch. The Passing Out Parade (POP) marked the culmination of 16 weeks of ab initio rigorous naval training in a unique post-sunset ceremony on Friday.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. The PoP signifies the voyage of Agniveers in combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready Indian Navy. It marks successful completion of initial training and commencement of a new chapter for the Agniveers in the Indian Navy as they head towards a bright future.

The momentous event was witnessed by the proud families of the passing out Agniveers besides high achiever veterans and eminent sports personalities inspiring the Agniveers with their remarkable journey. Vice Admiral Srinivas also unveiled ‘Ankur’ - the bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka. Under the government’s Agnipath scheme, Agniveers serve for four years after which 25 per cent of them are retained. The remaining return to civilian life, having picked up special skills that would help them in future careers. INS Chilka is located close to the famous Chilka Lake and is the only naval facility in the country that provides ab initio training to sailors who are called ‘sea warriors.’ At this facility, trainees are divided into 10 divisions. Each division is headed by an officer of Lieutenant Commander or Lieutenant rank. The training comprises service subjects, academics, outdoor and extra-curricular activities.

The POP was live streamed on the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel and Facebook. It was also telecast live by Doordarshan.