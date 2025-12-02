3 alleged cow slaughterers arrested after encounter

Kaushambi: Three men were arrested following an encounter that took place when they opened fire on a police team trying to nab them in connection with a cow slaughter incident in Kaushambi, officials said on Monday.

While Tufail Ahmad of Bahadurpur village and Munna of Sharifpur village sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire on Sunday night, the third person, Nayab of Bahadurpur, was caught after a chase, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The action by the joint team of Karari and Manjhanpur police came after police found suspected bovine remains in Tiyara Jamalpur village on November 30. A case under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act was registered and special teams were formed to trace the culprits.

Around 11 pm on Sunday, police received a tip-off that the suspects were hiding near the Hisampur canal crossing. They were allegedly planning another slaughter and attempting to dispose of the recovered remains. When police tried to apprehend them, the accused opened fire, prompting retaliatory shots, officials said.

Two locally made pistols and cartridges were recovered from the accused.