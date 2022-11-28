3 arms suppliers held in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested three arms suppliers of two firearms syndicates with 22 country-made pistols.

P.S. Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell) said that in view of forthcoming MCD elections in Delhi, surveillance was mounted on the firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh. The Special Cell was developing information about various such syndicates.

"Finally in two cases, we arrested Manmohan Chorasia, Jaiprakash Pandey and Abhishek Singh with 22 pistols. They were working for two different crime syndicates. Arrested persons used to get the consignment of firearms from Madhya Pradesh-based arms manufacturers-cum-suppliers and they further used to supply the same in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and UP west," said Kushwaha.

Manmohan Chorasia and Jaiprakash Pandey were arrested by a team of Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh from Ashram Chowk on Sunday.

Abhishek Singh was held by the team of DCP Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Jheel Wala Park, Outer Ring Road.

Two separate FIRs have been lodged by the police in this regard.

"We have booked them under section 25(8) Amended Arms Act of the year 2019. In this section there is provision of minimum sentence of 10 years and it can be extended up to life imprisonment," the official said.