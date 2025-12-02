3 block chiefs quit BJD in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal suffered a setback in Bhadrak district after three block chairpersons resigned from the party, a BJD functionary said on Sunday. Banta block chairperson Manoranjan Ghadei, Urmila Nayak of Bhadrak and Bhandaripokhari’s Sumati Sethi resigned from the BJD on Saturday, he said.

They have sent their resignation letters to the district BJD president.

All three tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the BJD, citing personal reasons.

However, political observers believed that deeper internal issues might be behind the move. Sources indicated that a large number of BJD sarpanches and Panchayat Samiti members in Bhadrak district are likely to join the BJP in the first week of December. “We have collectively decided to resign from the BJD and join the BJP for the interest of the local people,” Ghadei said.

The BJD’s district youth wing president, Mukundadev Samal, expressed dissatisfaction over the resignation of local leaders and alleged that the lack of leadership in the Bhadrak Assembly constituency weakened the unity among party workers.

“The BJP has been trying to take BJD’s block and panchayat leaders into its fold. This has become easier as the district leadership is inactive and ineffective in managing the organisation,” Mukundadev alleged. The matter has been brought to the notice of the BJD leadership, he added.

Senior BJP leader Malaya Jena claimed that the BJD in Bhadrak has “started crumbling” and asserted that many more leaders and supporters are expected to join the BJP in December. The BJP State president, Manmohan Samal, who belongs to Bhadrak district, also hinted at the joining of the BJD leaders in his party.

“Rivers flow into the sea only...After the BJP came to power, several leaders of Opposition parties have shown their interest in joining our party.

Some of them have been welcomed considering their need for the party,” Samal said.

On the other hand, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged that the BJD and the BJP remain together.