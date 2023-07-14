3 children died due to water-logging in Mukundpur

New Delhi: Three children drowned as a result of waterlogging in Mukundpur, Delhi's North West district. According to the Delhi Police, the three children drowned as they went to take a bath in the water that had gathered after the rain.The police are looking into the situation. The dead bodies of the three children have been sent to a hospital for postmortem examination. According to reports, all three kids were between the ages of 12 and 15.

The incident took place at around 3 p.m. A field in Mukundpur was flooded. It was completely full after the recent rains. The three kids had gone to have a bath in this. While playing in the water, all three youngsters drowned. After receiving the information, a police officer rushed to the scene and jumped into the water, but the children had already died.

Notably, A critical situation has emerged in Delhi as a result of the continual rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Water may be seen in several parts in South East, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and North East Delhi. Overall, Delhi is experiencing flooding. Floods have severely impacted the lives of thousands of people who live in Yamuna river submergence areas. Water has flooded the roadways in those areas. Waterlogging and traffic difficulties have become apparent.

However, there is a view of congestion in significant places like Firoz Shah Kotla Fort, Lodhi Garden, Raj Ghat, Jantar Mantar, Old Fort, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and National Zoological Park, which includes ITO. People are finding it difficult to travel due to water logging on ITO's major route.