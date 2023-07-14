Live
- Bihar Oppn meet Governor, demands CBI inquiry over police action
- With UCC, BJP trying to vitiate atmosphere, divert attention: Owaisi
- NASA, ESA congratulate ISRO on successful Chandrayaan-3 launch
- Congress in Haryana seeks relief at rate of Rs 40,000 per acre for crop loss
- Mahindra joins hands with NXP Semiconductors
- Punjab to provide free paddy saplings to flood-hit farmers: Mann
- Bengal rural polls: BJP loses ground in Lok Sabha areas of both present and former state unit chiefs
- AAP demands public release of water data from Hathinikund
- Brave Youth Captures Leopard with bare hands
- Governor , KCR congratulates ISRO
3 children died due to water-logging in Mukundpur
Three children drowned as a result of waterlogging in Mukundpur, Delhi's North West district.
New Delhi: Three children drowned as a result of waterlogging in Mukundpur, Delhi's North West district. According to the Delhi Police, the three children drowned as they went to take a bath in the water that had gathered after the rain.The police are looking into the situation. The dead bodies of the three children have been sent to a hospital for postmortem examination. According to reports, all three kids were between the ages of 12 and 15.
The incident took place at around 3 p.m. A field in Mukundpur was flooded. It was completely full after the recent rains. The three kids had gone to have a bath in this. While playing in the water, all three youngsters drowned. After receiving the information, a police officer rushed to the scene and jumped into the water, but the children had already died.
Notably, A critical situation has emerged in Delhi as a result of the continual rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Water may be seen in several parts in South East, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and North East Delhi. Overall, Delhi is experiencing flooding. Floods have severely impacted the lives of thousands of people who live in Yamuna river submergence areas. Water has flooded the roadways in those areas. Waterlogging and traffic difficulties have become apparent.
However, there is a view of congestion in significant places like Firoz Shah Kotla Fort, Lodhi Garden, Raj Ghat, Jantar Mantar, Old Fort, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and National Zoological Park, which includes ITO. People are finding it difficult to travel due to water logging on ITO's major route.