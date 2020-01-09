Trending :
Home  > News > National

3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet

3 days after JNU violence no arrest yetDMK MP Kanimozhi visits JNU teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, in New Delhi on Wednesday
Highlights

Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the verge of cracking the case.

As JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar continued to face criticism for not taking immediate measures when violence broke out on the JNU campus on Sunday evening, he was advised by the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry to take steps to restore normalcy.

With a breakthrough elusive, government sources said the Delhi Police has obtained vital leads and a lot of positive efforts were going on for the identification of the masked people who were seen indulging in the violence on the JNU campus.

As the demand for Kumar's resignation grew louder, JNU Teachers'' Association (JNUTA) said the attack on the campus could not have been possible without the connivance of the varsity administration and deliberate inaction by police.

On Wednesday, political leaders and activists continued to flock to the university campus to express solidarity with the students. DMK leader and party MP M Kanimozhi interacted with university students, including Aishe Ghosh.

A fact-finding committee of the Congress interacted with students on the issue. Statements of students were video-graphed.

There was also a war of words over actress Deepika Padukone going to the JNU to express solidarity with the students on Tuesday.

On one hand, there were calls to boycott her upcoming movie ''Chhapaak'', while on the other several lauded her move to back JNU students. Amid calls, including from some BJP functionaries, to boycott the movie, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express their opinion in a democracy like India.

The Delhi University Coordination Committee took out a march to express solidarity with the JNU students and against alleged police inaction.

The students at St Stephen College also boycotted classes in solidarity with the JNU students and in protest against the amended citizenship law.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...
CM Jagan launches
CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme...
Government put economy in
Government put economy in 'cold storage': Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog


Top