3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the verge of cracking the case.

As JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar continued to face criticism for not taking immediate measures when violence broke out on the JNU campus on Sunday evening, he was advised by the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry to take steps to restore normalcy.

With a breakthrough elusive, government sources said the Delhi Police has obtained vital leads and a lot of positive efforts were going on for the identification of the masked people who were seen indulging in the violence on the JNU campus.

As the demand for Kumar's resignation grew louder, JNU Teachers'' Association (JNUTA) said the attack on the campus could not have been possible without the connivance of the varsity administration and deliberate inaction by police.

On Wednesday, political leaders and activists continued to flock to the university campus to express solidarity with the students. DMK leader and party MP M Kanimozhi interacted with university students, including Aishe Ghosh.

A fact-finding committee of the Congress interacted with students on the issue. Statements of students were video-graphed.

There was also a war of words over actress Deepika Padukone going to the JNU to express solidarity with the students on Tuesday.

On one hand, there were calls to boycott her upcoming movie ''Chhapaak'', while on the other several lauded her move to back JNU students. Amid calls, including from some BJP functionaries, to boycott the movie, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express their opinion in a democracy like India.

The Delhi University Coordination Committee took out a march to express solidarity with the JNU students and against alleged police inaction.

The students at St Stephen College also boycotted classes in solidarity with the JNU students and in protest against the amended citizenship law.