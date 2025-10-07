3 held for duping man in credit card fraud

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud module and arrested three men for allegedly duping a man in Shahdara of over Rs 1 lakh through a fake credit card limit enhancement scheme, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Surender Singh alias Shinde (27), a resident of Bangla Sahib Road, Gurmeet Singh alias Honey (35), from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar and Daleep Kumar (42) from Faridabad, they said.

“The complainant, Sameer Bhardwaj, a resident of Krishna Nagar, received a call from a person posing as a bank employee who offered to increase his credit card limit. The caller sent him a link to a website which appeared similar to the bank’s official site,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. The victim was asked to click on the ‘limit increase’ option and enter his card details. Soon after, he received a message showing a transaction of Rs 1,00,208 on his credit card. Realising he had been duped, he filed a complaint, the officer said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS. “During investigation, police traced the fake website to a hosting platform registered under the name of Surender Singh. Further technical analysis revealed that Gurmeet Singh had procured bank credit card data from a co-accused named Pawan, while Daleep Kumar supplied fake SIM cards used to contact victims,” he added.

The three were arrested following raids in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Five mobile phones and six SIM cards used in the crime were recovered, police said.

“The accused replicated the design of the bank webpage and used fake SIMs to call unsuspecting victims. They collected credit card data through phishing links and used the information to make payments from dummy accounts,” DCP Gautam said.