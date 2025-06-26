Live
3 held in cyber fraud cases
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has arrested three persons from Bengaluru and Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in two separate cyber fraud cases
Bhubaneswar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has arrested three persons from Bengaluru and Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in two separate cyber fraud cases, an officer said. While two persons were arrested from Maharashtra on Tuesday for duping a complainant of more than Rs 6 crore, another man was arrested from Bengaluru three days back for duping over Rs 1 crore of an individual, the Crime Branch officer said.
The arrested accused persons have been identified as Swapnil Goraksha Dhokale and Azaz Shafiq Shaikh, natives of Maharashtra, and Ganesh K Setty from Bengaluru, he added. The officer said the cyber fraudsters persuaded the victims to trade in initial public offering (IPO) and over-the-counter (OTC) through social media platforms.