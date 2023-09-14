Live
3 hurt as private aircraft with 8 onboard skids, crash lands at Mumbai airport
At least three persons were injured after a private business aircraft with six passengers and two crew flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said here on Thursday.
VT-DBL, a non-scheduled charter Learjet business aircraft, skidded off the runway and crashed while landing.
According to preliminary information, the mishap is attributed to heavy rains and low visibility at the time of the incident, around 5.30 p.m.
Flight operations have been suspended and the three injured persons have been hospitalised, while details of the other passengers and crew are awaited.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and airport rescue and relief teams had rushed to the spot following the incident.
The aircraft is said to be around 14 years old and operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.