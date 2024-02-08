Live
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
Just In
3 ill-treated TN fishermen escape from Kuwait in boat; arrested
Highlights
Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested three men, originally from Tamil Nadu, for entering India illegally using a fishing boat in which they...
Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested three men, originally from Tamil Nadu, for entering India illegally using a fishing boat in which they sailed from Kuwait in a bid to escape from that country, an incident that raised concerns over potential maritime lapses.
The boat was spotted off the Mumbai coast during patrolling on Tuesday morning, a police official said. In the probe conducted so far, the police found that the trio is fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had been working in Kuwait for the last two years. Allegedly ill-treated by their agent, the trio set sail on a fishing boat of their master without permission to escape from the Gulf country and entered the Indian territory illegally, he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS