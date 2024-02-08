  • Menu
3 ill-treated TN fishermen escape from Kuwait in boat; arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested three men, originally from Tamil Nadu, for entering India illegally using a fishing boat in which they sailed from Kuwait in a bid to escape from that country, an incident that raised concerns over potential maritime lapses.

The boat was spotted off the Mumbai coast during patrolling on Tuesday morning, a police official said. In the probe conducted so far, the police found that the trio is fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had been working in Kuwait for the last two years. Allegedly ill-treated by their agent, the trio set sail on a fishing boat of their master without permission to escape from the Gulf country and entered the Indian territory illegally, he said.

