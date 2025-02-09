3 killed, 10 injured as truck carrying pilgrims to Maha Kumbh collides with SUV in MP

Satna: At least three pilgrims were killed and 10 others injured after a mini truck carrying them to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred under Majhgavan police station, around 45 km from district headquarters Satna during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The truck carrying pilgrims overturned after a massive collision on a state highway connecting Satna - Chitrakoot.

The victims were the residents of Jabalpur district and going to take a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Unfortunately, they met with a tragic accident around 90 km before entering Prayagraj via Chitrakoot border.

While, the people in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Patel (52), Manisha Patel (31) and her son Jitendra Patel (11), Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve told media persons.

He informed that ten other occupants of the two vehicles were injured and undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of three of them was critical. The incident led to a traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared by local police.

Several people from Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Maharashtra are going to Prayagraj via Jabalpur - Satna - Chitrakoot National Highway (NH-27), which connects Prayagraj from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh via Chakghat border.

Due to heavy traffic snarl, pilgrims are spending hours on the road to get entry into Prayagraj.

Details are awaited.