Live
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
- TMC Officials Survive Boat Capsizing During Flood Inspection In West Bengal
- Siddaramaiah strongly condemns threats made against Rahul
- Muralidhar takes charge as Tirupati Task Force DSP
- BBMP claims 6,000 potholes ‘fixed’ within deadline set by Dy CM
Just In
3 killed, 14 hurt as house collapses in Bapa Nagar
New Delhi: Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning,...
New Delhi: Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.
The rescue operation is still underway and a few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris, they said.
Three people died and 14 people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.
According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot. Vardhan said the building is old and located in narrow lanes of a residential locality in Bapa Nagar of Prasad Nagar.