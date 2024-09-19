  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

3 killed, 14 hurt as house collapses in Bapa Nagar

3 killed, 14 hurt as house collapses in Bapa Nagar
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning,...

New Delhi: Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The rescue operation is still underway and a few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris, they said.

Three people died and 14 people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot. Vardhan said the building is old and located in narrow lanes of a residential locality in Bapa Nagar of Prasad Nagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick