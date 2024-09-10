Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
4 arrested for robbing, shooting businessman
Delhi Police arrested four men, including a civil services aspirant, for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint and shooting him, officials said on Monday.
New Delhi : Delhi Police arrested four men, including a civil services aspirant, for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint and shooting him, officials said on Monday.
The accused were identified as Kuldeep, Aryan, Shivam Pandey and Tirath, they said. The incident occurred on September 1, when the police received two PCR calls regarding a robbery and firing incident near Petrol Pump at Rohtak Road near Nangloi, police said.
“Team was immediately sent to the spot. It was found that one person namely Saurabh Gupta had suffered bullet injuries on his hip bone.
He was rushed to Maharaja Aggarsen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh for treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.
The officer said that Saurabh runs a Sugar Trading Business in Nangloi. While returning home two men, who covered their faces, tried to snatch his bag containing a laptop and cash worth Rs 8-10 lakh.
“When Saurabh resisted, one of the assailants fired on him and escaped with his co-associates who were waiting nearby on a motorcycle.
An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up,” the DCP said. Police analysed more than 1,100 CCTV camera footage and noticed suspects went to the Karan Vihar area in Suleman Nagar and arrested Kuldeep and Aryan.