4 arrested for robbing, shooting businessman

New Delhi : Delhi Police arrested four men, including a civil services aspirant, for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint and shooting him, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep, Aryan, Shivam Pandey and Tirath, they said. The incident occurred on September 1, when the police received two PCR calls regarding a robbery and firing incident near Petrol Pump at Rohtak Road near Nangloi, police said.

“Team was immediately sent to the spot. It was found that one person namely Saurabh Gupta had suffered bullet injuries on his hip bone.

He was rushed to Maharaja Aggarsen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh for treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer said that Saurabh runs a Sugar Trading Business in Nangloi. While returning home two men, who covered their faces, tried to snatch his bag containing a laptop and cash worth Rs 8-10 lakh.

“When Saurabh resisted, one of the assailants fired on him and escaped with his co-associates who were waiting nearby on a motorcycle.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up,” the DCP said. Police analysed more than 1,100 CCTV camera footage and noticed suspects went to the Karan Vihar area in Suleman Nagar and arrested Kuldeep and Aryan.