4 hurt in fire after cylinder explodes in Noida company
Noida (UP):Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.
The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 4 of the city, the police said.
Those injured have been hospitalised and the blaze controlled by the Fire Department, the police said in a statement.
Senior police and Fire officials were at the site to review the situation, it added.
