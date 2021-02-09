X
4 hurt in fire after cylinder explodes in Noida company

Highlights

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.

Noida (UP):Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 4 of the city, the police said.

Those injured have been hospitalised and the blaze controlled by the Fire Department, the police said in a statement.

Senior police and Fire officials were at the site to review the situation, it added.

