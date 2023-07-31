4 kids die as under-construction culvert collapses in Rayagada

Rayagada: Five persons, four of them children, died as an under-construction culvert collapsed on them in Rayagada district on Monday.



The incident took place at Uparsaja village in Kalyansinghpur block. They were taking bath in the rainwater that had accumulated under the culvert.

A rescue team, comprising personnel of the fire service and police, was working to clear the debris. Police suspect more persons might have been trapped under the debris.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the children. The parents were seen wailing over the bodies of their children as villagers gathered in large numbers near the culvert despite incessant rains.

Meanwhile, the authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident.