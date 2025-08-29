40% women in urban areas fear for their safety: NARI report

New Delhi: A recent study by the National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety (NARI 2025) has spotlighted a concerning reality: nearly 4 in 10 women in urban India feel unsafe in their everyday environments. Covering over 12,700 women across 31 cities, the survey underlines the persistent gap between reported crimes and the vast number of unreported harassment incidents, often hidden from official data.

Young women aged 18–24 emerge as the most vulnerable group, with experiences ranging from verbal harassment and catcalling to unwanted physical contact. Poorly lit streets, inadequate public transport, and limited security infrastructure exacerbate these challenges. Despite these risks, only 22% of women formally report incidents, citing fear of retaliation, social stigma, and distrust in authorities.

Geographically, cities like Delhi and Kolkata are perceived as particularly unsafe, whereas Mumbai, Kohima, and Bhubaneswar rank comparatively better. Experts stress that tackling these safety concerns requires a systemic approach, including urban planning reforms, better law enforcement, and accessible reporting mechanisms, alongside cultural awareness campaigns to shift public behaviour. The NARI 2025 initiative, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women, Pvalue Analytics, and the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians, urges urgent interventions to protect women in public spaces. With India aiming for the broader vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ the findings make a strong case for creating cities where women can navigate streets confidently and without fear.