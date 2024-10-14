  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

400 dengue cases reported in Delhi

400 dengue cases reported in Delhi
x
Highlights

Even after the conclusion of the rainy season, dengue fever is still wreaking havoc in Delhi.

New Delhi: Even after the conclusion of the rainy season, dengue fever is still wreaking havoc in Delhi. More than 400 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in the first week of October. At the same time, 2100 dengue cases have been documented this year. The death of three patients from dengue has been confirmed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

At the same time, a proposal is pending with the Death Review Committee regarding 12 more deaths due to dengue. Out of these, the committee is currently reviewing four death cases. There is a strong possibility that the review by the committee will confirm the death of some more people from dengue.

According to MCD officials, dengue cases have started increasing after July. Most dengue cases are coming up in areas where the number of unauthorized colonies are more.

Najafgarh, South, West, Shahdara North zones are on top in dengue cases. Apart from this, dengue cases are also being reported in NDMC and Cantt areas.

At the same time, the report of the cases in the second week of October is still being prepared.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick