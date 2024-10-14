Live
- Investors awaiting major cues from Q2 earnings
- Derivatives Outlook: OI bases shifting to lower bands
- Bill Gates’s Birthday: Celebrating His Success & Leadership Traits
- Consolidation may continue this week
- Australia vs India: Steve Smith to bat at his old position of number four against India
- CERT-In Issues High-Risk Warning for Google Chrome and Android: Update Your Devices Now
- Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 to commence with four teams; two new teams to add from next season
- 2nd Test: Stokes, Potts replace Woakes & Atkinson in England’s XI
- Trust land row: Mallikarjun Kharge should resign and face probe, demands Lehar Singh Siroya
- Cement demand set to rebound in 2nd half of FY25, likely to grow at 8 pc
Just In
400 dengue cases reported in Delhi
Even after the conclusion of the rainy season, dengue fever is still wreaking havoc in Delhi.
New Delhi: Even after the conclusion of the rainy season, dengue fever is still wreaking havoc in Delhi. More than 400 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in the first week of October. At the same time, 2100 dengue cases have been documented this year. The death of three patients from dengue has been confirmed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation.
At the same time, a proposal is pending with the Death Review Committee regarding 12 more deaths due to dengue. Out of these, the committee is currently reviewing four death cases. There is a strong possibility that the review by the committee will confirm the death of some more people from dengue.
According to MCD officials, dengue cases have started increasing after July. Most dengue cases are coming up in areas where the number of unauthorized colonies are more.
Najafgarh, South, West, Shahdara North zones are on top in dengue cases. Apart from this, dengue cases are also being reported in NDMC and Cantt areas.
At the same time, the report of the cases in the second week of October is still being prepared.