400 dengue cases reported in Delhi

New Delhi: Even after the conclusion of the rainy season, dengue fever is still wreaking havoc in Delhi. More than 400 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in the first week of October. At the same time, 2100 dengue cases have been documented this year. The death of three patients from dengue has been confirmed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

At the same time, a proposal is pending with the Death Review Committee regarding 12 more deaths due to dengue. Out of these, the committee is currently reviewing four death cases. There is a strong possibility that the review by the committee will confirm the death of some more people from dengue.

According to MCD officials, dengue cases have started increasing after July. Most dengue cases are coming up in areas where the number of unauthorized colonies are more.

Najafgarh, South, West, Shahdara North zones are on top in dengue cases. Apart from this, dengue cases are also being reported in NDMC and Cantt areas.

At the same time, the report of the cases in the second week of October is still being prepared.