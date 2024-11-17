40,000 aspirants participate in army recruitment rallies across Jammu division

Jammu : Nearly 40,000 aspirants participated in army recruitment rallies in different districts of J&K’s Jammu division, officials said on Sunday.

“Over 26,000 young aspirants participated in a recruitment rally conducted by the army after a gap of five years in the border district of Poonch. Separately, another rally at Dugga near Bhalra in Doda district attracted over 12,000 enthusiastic youths eager to serve the nation. The recruitment rally in Poonch commenced at Advance Landing Ground in Surankote on November 8 to fill 307 vacancies for soldier general duty and 45 vacancies for clerks and tradesmen in the Territorial Army,” an officer said.

He said that the rally was open to the candidates from 31 Tehsils of Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Jammu districts, for soldier general duty while the candidates from entire Jammu and Kashmir were eligible to apply for clerks and tradesmen positions.

“Over 26,000 enthusiastic candidates across the region took part in the selection process, showcasing their physical and mental readiness to serve the nation during the 10-day rally,” he said.

He further added that the drive was organised with the objective of providing employment opportunities and encouraging the youth to join the armed forces, adding that the aspirants underwent various physical tests, including a 1.6 km run, chin-ups and other endurance exercises, followed by medical examinations and documentation checks.

“The response from the local youth has been tremendous. It is heartening to see such enthusiasm and passion to join the Indian Army. We are committed to providing a fair and transparent selection process,” he said.

The official said that around 4,000 candidates have cleared the ground test and will participate in the medical examination. The locals lauded the army for organising the recruitment drive in the border district.

The officials said the event was conducted with strict adherence to safety protocols, ensuring that the large gathering was managed smoothly.

The recruitment process is expected to continue for the next three days, they said, adding this recruitment rally marks yet another milestone in the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to strengthen its bond with people, providing new opportunities for the youth in the region that has historically faced challenges related to employment and development.

A defence ministry spokesman said the army is also conducting a 10-day recruitment rally for soldier general duty and soldier clerks and tradesmen at Dugga for the domiciles of Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts from November 11.

The official said that the rally is witnessing an overwhelming response with over 12,000 enthusiastic youths eager to serve the nation, adding that with determination in their eyes and patriotism in their hearts, these young individuals are taking their first step towards a glorious journey.