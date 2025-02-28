42 workers trapped in Uttarakhand avalanche, massive rescue operations underway

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A massive avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday left at least 42 workers, engaged in road construction near Mana village close to the India-Tibet border, trapped under thick layers of snow, officials said.

According to reports, 57 workers were present at the site when the avalanche occurred, but 15 have been rescued and rushed to an army camp near Mana in critical condition.

Rescue operations are underway with multiple agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), working in coordination.

The incident occurred approximately 3 km ahead of the Badrinath Dham, near a BRO camp, where the workers were engaged in clearing snow from the road for army movement.

Despite swift mobilisation, heavy snowfall has hampered rescue efforts. Three to four ambulances have been dispatched to the site, but they have been delayed due to treacherous road conditions. Authorities are making efforts to clear blocked routes to ensure the timely evacuation of those trapped.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the incident, saying: "Sad news has been received about many workers being buried under an avalanche during BRO's construction work near Mana village in Chamoli district."

He assured that all possible assistance was being provided. "Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO, and other teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the workers."

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has instructed officials to expedite the rescue operation. "Information has been received about an avalanche near the Border Roads Organisation between Mana village and Mana Pass. 57 workers were reportedly engaged in clearing snow for army movement. As of now, no fatalities have been reported. Rescue teams from ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF have been deployed to the spot," he stated.

A team from the SDRF has been dispatched from Joshimath, while another high-altitude rescue team is on standby at Sahastradhara helipad, ready for aerial deployment once weather conditions improve. The army has also been contacted to clear the blocked route in Lambagad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several hilly regions, including Uttarakhand, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall of up to 20 cm until late Friday night.



