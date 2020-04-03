44 new positive Coronavirus cases in UP, 42 attended Nizamuddin event

Lucknow: 172 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state till Friday as 44 cases reported on Friday.

Out of these people, 42 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to Uttar Pradesh government sources.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2,088 COVID-19 active cases in the country.