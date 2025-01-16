4.5 crore devotees visit Prayagraj in 3 days

Prayagraj: Accommodation prices in Kumbh Nagari, Prayagraj, are surging as rooms, cottages, and tents have become increasingly expensive due to massive crowds during the early days of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Private hotels are refusing advance bookings or demanding 50% upfront payments. In a span of just two days, over 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, prompting private accommodations to charge exorbitant rates.

So far, more than 4.5 crore devotees have visited Prayagraj over the past three days. To manage the overwhelming influx and limited infrastruc-ture, the government has established a tent city with approximately 2 lakh tents, capable of accommodating around 20 lakh people daily.

For example, a two-star hotel charges Rs 12,000 per day without ad-vance payment. Munna Tiwari, a local taxi driver, explained, “They ex-pect a massive rush in the coming days and aim to maximize profits.”

However, the continuous surge of pilgrims has driven up prices at the tent city.

Tents are categorized from standard to luxury and super luxury, with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.08 lakh. These tents include ac-commodation, easy access to the Ganga for a holy dip, and complimen-tary breakfast and lunch.

Tent prices are also predicted to rise, with current luxury tents priced be-tween Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 during the main bathing dates (Amrut Snan). Two of the six Amrut Snans have already occurred, with the next on January 29. The district authorities have advised devotees to plan to avoid inconvenience.

Despite the challenges, voluntary organisations and government-run ‘rein baseras’ (night shelters) offer relief. These shelters, equipped with beds and locker systems, are free for poor families. Banners throughout the Mela area invite visitors to use these facilities, allowing devotees to rest, take a holy dip, and leave comfortably amidst the vast crowds.