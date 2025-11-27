5 arrested for youth’s murder at Chandaka

Bhubaneswar: Five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old youth at Chandaka on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Satrughna Birua, a resident of Badachana police station area in Jajpur district. His body was found near Godibari village under the jurisdiction of Chandaka police station on Monday morning.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said that during the investigation, it was found that Birua was murdered and his body was dumped there.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bahadula Bandra (26), Rupa Pingua (26), Pitambar Kankel (22), Naba Tiria (25) and Gultu Hembram (19), all from Godibari village, he said.

Birua was killed after one of the accused came to know that the deceased was having illicit relations with his wife, another police officer said. The residents of Godibari caught Birua and the woman in a compromising position near the village on November 23, following which he fled the area, leaving behind his scooter, mobile phone and other belongings on the spot, the officer said.

The woman’s husband kept the scooter in his house as bait, he said. When Birua returned to take his belongings at midnight the same day, the accused persons thrashed him and strangulated him and hit his face with a stone, leading to his death.

They left the body at the spot and parked the scooter around 100 metres away to mislead the investigation, he added.

Police had found the body of a man from Chandaka forest area on Monday. Local residents, who had first spotted the body near Godibari village, informed the authorities. A police team reached the spot soon and seized the body. They also found a scooter nearby. “We registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. We were looking into a possible connection between the scooter and the deceased,” Sonali Singh Parmar, ACP, zone-6, Bhubaneswar, had said.

According to police, the deceased used to work in a tent house in the locality.