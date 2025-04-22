5 killed as speeding car crashes into tree

New Delhi: A horrific road accident on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district claimed the lives of five people and left two others seriously injured when a high-speed car lost control and rammed into a tree near Bhujauli village under the Nebua Naurangiya police station area. The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Maruti Brezza when the tragedy struck.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, with its parts scattered across the crash site. According to eyewitnesses, the car was speeding when the driver lost control, leading to the devastating collision.

Five of the passengers died on the spot, while two others sustained critica5 killed as speeding car crashes into treel injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of residents.

Police officials reached the site soon after the accident. Locals also reached the spot and tried to lend a hand. During the initial investigation, Aadhaar cards recovered from the deceased helped identify one of the victims as a resident of Maharashtra, indicating that the passengers may have come from different states to attend the wedding.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic incident.