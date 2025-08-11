₹5 Lakh Assistance Cheques Distributed to Dharali Disaster Victims as per CM Dhami’s Orders

₹5 lakh assistance cheques distributed to affected families as per Chief Minister’s directions

District Magistrate, MLA, and Garhwal Coordinator share a meal with the affected people

As per the directions of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, the distribution of financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to disaster-affected families of Dharali village has begun. On Monday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya and local MLA Suresh Chauhan visited Dharali village and distributed assistance cheques to the disaster-hit families. A total of 98 cheques for the affected people of Dharali were sent for on-the-spot distribution. The cheque distribution process is still ongoing.

At the relief camps set up by the administration, District Magistrate Prashant Arya, Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, and Garhwal Coordinator Kishore Bhatt shared a meal with the affected people. They assured that the government and administration stand firmly with the victims in this time of distress. Every possible step is being taken to assist the disaster victims. All efforts are being made to bring normal life back on track in the affected area. Proper arrangements for accommodation, food, and medical assistance have been made at the relief camps.