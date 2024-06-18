5 Maoists killed in Jharkhand encounter

Chaibasa: Following the recovery of another Maoist's body, the death toll from Monday's encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has now risen to five.

The encounter took place around 5 am near Lipunga, within Gua police station limits, approximately 200 km from Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi. "Bodies of five Maoists, including two women, have been recovered so far.

Additionally, two persons have been apprehended," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI. Four bodies were found initially in the morning, with the body of a woman Maoist found later during the subsequent search operations, he added.

