50K plants to greet devotees upon entering Maha kumbh

Mahakumbhnagar: Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to offer a unique and rejuvenating experience for devotees from across the globe, with the creation of a high-density ‘oxygen forest’ in Mahakumbhnagar. Featuring 1.5 lakh plants, this green initiative not only enhances the natural beauty of the area but also ensures an abundant supply of oxygen, promising an unforgettable and spiritually uplifting environment for all visitors.

On the direction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are underway to enhance the main intersections of Mahakumbhnagar and the major highways leading here, blending nature into the environment.

DFO Prayagraj Arvind Kumar Yadav said, "Under CM Yogi Adityanath's guidance, preparations are focused on making this year's Mahakumbh divine, fresh, and grand. A target of planting 149,620 saplings has been set, with 137,964 already planted.

The entire plantation work will be completed by December 10.” He added: “One of the highlights will be the 50,000 saplings that will greet devotees as they enter Mahakumbh, offering a visual treat for both domestic and international visitors.

The forest department is working tirelessly to ensure Mahakumbhnagar is green and vibrant, with plants being placed on every road and intersection. Mahakumbhnagar will be fully green even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit."